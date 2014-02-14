JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 Talks between South
Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU) and a state mediator about a strike over wages in the
platinum sector will be postponed to next week, a union leader
said on Friday.
The mediator was scheduled to meet AMCU officials on Friday
but the union said it was organising a funeral of a steward who
was killed in a clash with police at an Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) mine last week.
"We will be available next week," AMCU president Joseph
Mathunjwa told eNCA television.
The state mediator met producers separately on Thursday.
Members of AMCU downed tools three weeks ago at Amplats,
Impala Platinum and Lonmin after wage talks
failed. Hitting over 40 percent of global output of the precious
metal, the strike is stoking tensions on South Africa's platinum
belt.
The stoppages are costing the country an estimated $36
million a day and are an unwelcome distraction for President
Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Congress three months
before general elections.
AMCU wants basic pay to more than double to 12,500 rand
($1,100) a month, which companies say they can ill afford as
they grapple with soaring costs and depressed global demand for
the metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in
vehicles.
($1 = 11.0218 South African rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Elizabeth
Piper)