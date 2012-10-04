* Toyota's Durban plant hit by four-day walkout
* Three more Amplats mines closed; police fire teargas
* Kumba Iron Ore stops output at giant Sishen pit
* Talks to end truck drivers' strike collapse
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 Toyota Motor Corp said
it had been forced to shut its South African car factory for
four days because of an illegal pay strike, the first sign of
wildcat mine stoppages spreading into other parts of Africa's
biggest economy.
Trade union leaders at the Japanese car giant's Durban plant
said workers would return on Friday after winning a 5.4 percent
pay rise inspired in part by a hefty increase won last month by
strikers at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine.
"The circumstances are not the same as what is happening in
the mines," said Mbuso Ngubane of the National Union of
Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).
"But it does send a message. It does have an impact to some
extent on other workers getting agitated."
After two months of unrest, at least 75,000 miners, or 15
percent of the sector's workforce, are on strike, compounding
already sluggish growth just three months before an internal
leadership vote in the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
President Jacob Zuma is the favourite to win re-election,
teeing him up for a second five-year term in 2014, but the
turbulence strengthens the hand of those who say he is unfit to
run a sophisticated emerging economy.
Zuma has been criticised for his relatively low-key response
to the crisis, including the Aug. 16 police killing of 34
strikers at Marikana - the bloodiest police action in the
post-apartheid era.
In a speech to business leaders on Thursday he sought to
play down the negative impact of the strikes.
"We should not seek to portray ourselves as a nation that is
perpetually fighting," he said.
"Some may become pessimistic when ... tragic incidents such
as Marikana take place. There's no reason to be despondent. We
have the capacity to overcome difficulties when we work together
as South Africans."
On Thursday, Kumba Iron Ore, one of the world's top
10 producers, said it had suspended production at its huge
Sishen mine after striking employees blocked access to the pit.
Wildcat industrial action at the world's top platinum
producer, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), spread
from its four mines near Rustenburg, 120 km (75 miles) northwest
of Johannesburg, to three mines 100 km further north, a union
official said.
Police near Rustenburg used teargas and a water cannon on
Thursday to disperse protesters who were hurling stones and
burning tyres. Thulani Ngubane, a local police spokesman, told
Reuters that no one had been arrested or injured.
Local radio said about 2,000 striking workers had taken part
in the protest, but Ngubane disputed that, saying only around
150 people had been present. He said they were members of the
community, not strikers.
The seven Amplats plants account for a quarter of global
supply of the precious metal, whose price has risen more than 22
percent since the Marikana killing.
Overnight, police said suspected wildcat strikers had burnt
down two conveyors and a training centre at an Amplats mine in
Rustenburg.
BACK TO THE TABLE
South African gold producers AngloGold Ashanti and
Gold Fields said on Thursday they had agreed to reopen
wage talks for entry-level workers, a sign they may be moving
closer to resolving costly strikes.
But talks to end a legal strike by more than 20,000 truck
drivers collapsed after unions rejected an offer of an 18
percent pay rise over two years, the Road Freight Employers'
Association said.
Fuel suppliers are having to use police convoys to prevent
drivers being attacked by gangs trying to enforce a blockade
that is putting petrol stations at risk of running dry.
Although South Africa's racially-polarised labour market is
prone to industrial action, the aftermath of the so-called
"Marikana massacre" has blown apart normal negotiating procedure
and exposed the weakness of established unions.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), a close
ally of the ANC, is in talks with the big mining houses to try
to stop the strikes.
"This, we hope, will save collective bargaining, save
industrial relations in the country while at the same time
bringing workers and their demands on board," COSATU General
Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said.
But COSATU is making little headway after losing much of its
influence in the last 12 months.
"You are going to see quite a lot more of these wildcat
strikes," said Chris Hart, chief strategist at asset managers
Investment Solutions.
"Despite there being a whole lot of issues which are
separate and distinct from Marikana, there is a sense that if
you go on the rampage outside the collective bargaining system
you get more benefits."
Fallout from the unrest in the mines, which account for 6
percent of GDP, has put pressure on the rand, which has
fallen towards a three-year low against the dollar. It has also
fuelled concern about growth, forecast by the government at 2.7
percent this year.