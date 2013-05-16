* Tensions rooted in union turf war, income disparities
* Strikes precede tough wage talks
* Rand hits 4-year low
* Exact timing of threatened strike uncertain
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, May 16 Miners at South Africa's
Anglo American Platinum will down tools late Thursday
or Friday, labour leaders said, in an escalation of unrest that
sent the company's shares lower and the rand to a four-year low.
The threatened action is to protest Amplats' plans to cut as
many as 6,000 jobs in a bid to return to profit, down from the
14,000 it initially proposed, and come just as a two-day wildcat
strike ends at platinum producer Lonmin.
A branch leader with the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) said on Thursday that miners would not
work the overnight shift, but another said later in the day that
the action would commence on Friday.
"We decided that it would be tomorrow. It's not AMCU that
have called the strike, it's the workers," said Evans Ramokga,
an Amplats' labour leader also linked to AMCU.
Months of violent labour unrest in the mining sector last
year, including the police killing of 34 strikers at Lonmin's
Marikana mine, slowed the growth of South Africa's biggest
economy and triggered credit rating downgrades.
On Thursday the prospect of another round of trouble sent
the rand to four-year lows. Amplats shares fell more than 4
percent by the close and reached an eight-year low.
AMCU's leadership often distances itself from illegal strike
action, but the leadership showed that it was in control this
week, when leaders addressed the striking Lonmin miners and told
them to return to the shafts, which the miners promptly did.
AMCU has succeeded in poaching tens of thousands of members
from the once dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
More than 50 people have been killed in more than 12 months
of unrest stemming from a turf war between the two unions. The
rivalry was stoked over the weekend when an AMCU organiser was
shot dead in a tavern.
The current action comes shortly before a round of wage
talks being billed as the toughest since the end of apartheid in
1994, as shrinking company margins and falling commodity prices
combine with rising worker militancy.
Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said it had received no
notification of an intent to strike. The company fell to a loss
last year in part because of the strikes, which shut its mines
near Rustenburg for months.
DEADLY STRIFE
NUM, an ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC),
had enjoyed a near monopoly in the mining sector but started to
lose members as a belief took hold that its leaders had become
too close to management.
NUM says its rival AMCU has risen to prominence through
violence and promises of unrealistic wage hikes at a time of
razor-thin margins in the platinum sector in South Africa, home
to 80 percent of known reserves of the metal.
NUM also points to its own success in wringing
above-inflation wage hikes out of mining companies over the past
decade.
The unrest is also rooted partly in glaring income
disparities within the mining industry and the wider society.
Patience is wearing thin two decades after the end of white
rule as much of the black mine labour force, which is
semi-literate and drawn from poor rural areas, still makes only
a few hundred dollars a month even after years of big wage
rises.
And with an election looming in a year, the ANC is worried
about the prospect of big job losses and forced Amplats to scale
back its initial plan to shed 14,000 positions.
The cabinet is "extremely, extremely concerned" about the
latest unrest, environment minister Edna Molewa told reporters
at a post-cabinet news conference on Thursday.