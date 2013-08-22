JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South Africa's labour
unrest widened on Thursday as tens of thousands of construction
workers prepared to down tools next week and unions in the gold
sector also signalled their intention to call a strike over
wages.
The escalating industrial action spelled more trouble for
Africa's largest economy, which was hit last year by a wave of
violent wildcat strikes in the mining sector that cost billions
of dollars in lost output, dented growth, and triggered damaging
sovereign credit downgrades.
The labour strife has also battered the rand, which dropped
to a new four-year low against the dollar early on Thursday
after wage talks in the gold sector stalled and the main mine
union said it planned to ask members to vote on a strike.
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesman Lesiba Seshoka
said the union would be consulting its gold industry members
over strike action in the next few days.
"The earliest we will issue companies with notice of the
strike is Monday next week," he said.
With such notice normally being given 48 hours in advance of
any action, this meant that a stoppage in the gold industry,
which is the country's biggest export earner, could start on
Wednesday.
NUM represents about 64 percent of the roughly 140,000
miners in the South African gold industry, where major operators
include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields,
Harmony and Sibanye Gold.
Seshoka also announced that NUM's 90,000 members in the
construction industry would go on strike from Monday.
"It's over wages, we could not agree on wages. We have been
in negotiations for three months now," he said.
The construction stoppage would affect major companies in
the sector including Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon, Aveng
Ltd and Group Five Ltd.
South Africa's faltering economy is already losing an
estimated $60 million a day to a strike by 30,000 workers in the
car manufacturing sector that accounts for 6 percent of gross
domestic product.
The auto strike entered its fourth day on Thursday and has
affected global carmakers operating in South Africa, including
Toyota, Ford and General Motors.
In the gold sector, companies are being squeezed between
growing worker militancy over wage claims that have added to
costs, and falling bullion prices.
Labour accounts for over 50 percent of costs and gold's spot
price is 30 percent lower than the record peak of over
$1,920 an ounce it reached almost two years ago.
About half of the country's shafts are losing money at these
levels, the industry says.