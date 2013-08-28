JOHANNESBURG Aug 28 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will give gold producers on Friday 48-hour notice of its intention to strike over deadlocked wage talks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

"The decision to issue a strike notice on Friday has now been taken," the source, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.

On Saturday, NUM gave bullion producers, including AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Sibanye Gold and Harmony Gold, a seven-day ultimatum to meet its demand for pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)