JOHANNESBURG Aug 28 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will give gold producers on Friday
48-hour notice of its intention to strike over deadlocked wage
talks, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Wednesday.
"The decision to issue a strike notice on Friday has now been
taken," the source, who asked not to be identified, told
Reuters.
On Saturday, NUM gave bullion producers, including AngloGold
Ashanti, Gold Fields, Sibanye Gold
and Harmony Gold, a seven-day ultimatum to meet its
demand for pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action.
