* NUM to issue 48-hour strike notice on Friday - source
* Companies make plans for protracted stoppages
* Industry lost around $500 mln to strikes last year
* Security beefed up, cash cushions will help
By Ed Stoddard and Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 South African gold
producers are preparing for bruising strikes that could start as
early as Sunday, with some companies planning for stoppages of
up to three months in a high-stakes fight between capital and
labour in Africa's biggest economy.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will give gold
producers on Friday 48-hours' notice of its members' intention
to strike over deadlocked wage talks, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
"The decision to issue a strike notice on Friday has now
been taken," the source, who asked not to be identified, told
Reuters. Workers could then begin stoppages from the Sunday
night or Monday morning shifts in the country's gold mines.
A complete shutdown of the gold sector could cost South
Africa more than $35 million a day in lost output, according to
calculations based on the spot price.
This will pile pressure on a struggling economy already
weighed down by a slew of ongoing strikes in auto manufacturing,
construction and aviation services, and facing threatened
stoppages by textile workers and petrol station employees.
On Saturday, NUM gave bullion producers, including AngloGold
Ashanti, Gold Fields, Sibanye Gold
and Harmony Gold, a seven-day ultimatum to meet its
demand for pay rises of up to 60 percent or face strike action.
The country's Chamber of Mines, which negotiates on behalf
on gold producers, said on Tuesday it had made a final offer to
unions to increase basic wages by between 6 and 6.5 percent.
NUM, which represents 64 percent of the country's gold
miners, dismissed this offer. Another more militant mining union
is seeking pay hikes as high as 150 percent.
The companies say these demands are unrealistic as they are
being badly squeezed by rising costs and falling bullion prices.
South Africa's declining gold industry was caught off guard
last year when violent wildcat strikes spread from platinum to
gold shafts, costing 5 billion rand ($500 million) in lost
output. The strife in the mines, rooted in a union turf war,
dented economic growth and led to sovereign credit downgrades.
This time round, the companies plan to be better prepared.
"We have planned for a three-month strike ... are prepared
for that level of disruption," said James Wellsted, spokesman at
Sibanye Gold.
Experts say producers can shut down costly power-intensive
functions such as underground ventilation, mine high-grade
deposits with skeleton staff and maintain some surface activity.
The gold companies are also increasing security, preparing
for the possibility of violence after more than 50 people were
killed last year in clashes in the mines, including 34 striking
miners shot dead by police at the Marikana platinum mine.
The labour mayhem raised questions about the ability of
President Jacob Zuma's ANC government to manage social tensions
fuelled by poverty, inequality and unemployment affecting
millions of South Africans 19 years after the end of apartheid.
CASH CUSHIONS
Wage talks are deadlocked with other unions as well,
including NUM's more hardline rival the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which wants wage
hikes of up to 150 percent for the lowest-paid miners.
"We're not ruling out a strike but we need to consult with
members first," AMCU General Secretary Jeffrey Mphahlele said.
Of the producers, Sibanye is the more exposed, because South
Africa accounts for all of its production. But it said in its
first half results it had $200 million in cash resources, which
can help it to ride out a prolonged stoppage.
Its rivals also have deep pockets and capital resources.
"All of them have enough cash to get through this," said David
Davis, banking investment analyst at SBG Securities.
Zuma's government, which denies charges by critics that it
has paid more attention to the country's wealthy business elite
than to the masses of workers, poor and unemployed, has called
for all sides in the labour disputes to avoid violence.
"Parties must engage and negotiate in good faith," said
Nkosinathi Nhleko, director general in the Department of Labour.
South Africa has some of the most conflict-ridden labour
relations in the world, studies show, reflecting big
inequalities between a super-rich elite and comfortable middle
class and a large majority of citizens struggling to get by in
the face of rising costs of transport and living essentials.
The country ranks last among a list of 144 countries in
terms of cooperation in labour-employer relations, according the
World Economic Forum's Global Competitive Index for 2012-13.
The index also ranks South Africa as having some of the
world's most rigid laws in terms of hiring and firing, a factor
which puts off foreign investors who could create needed jobs.
Productivity measured against global competitors has also
suffered. The South African government's own data shows that
since 2000, real after-inflation wages in South Africa have
risen 53 percent, while productivity fell by 41 percent.