* Production affected at 16 of 23 mines involved in talks
* But mines reported quiet, in contrast to 2012 turmoil
* NUM ready to lower wage demands for only some categories
* Worker militancy stems from simmering union turf war
By Xola Potelwa
WESTONARIA, South Africa, Sept 4 A strike for
higher pay hit production at most of South Africa's gold mines
on Wednesday, but the main union behind the stoppage said it was
willing to relax some of its demands.
The stoppage, called by the National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), began at the evening shift on Tuesday, with many miners
refusing to go underground.
Producers grouped in the Chamber of Mines said output at 16
of the 23 mines currently involved in talks was partially or
severely affected on Wednesday morning.
The operators of the mines include South Africa's main
producers AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields,
Harmony Gold and Sibanye Gold.
"The majority of Harmony's operations have been severely
affected, although all essential services personnel are at
work," the company said in a statement.
However, the NUM, which represents two thirds of the
country's gold mine workers, has already opened the prospect of
a compromise, saying it was prepared to lower its pay increase
demands for some specific employee categories.
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said the gold producers had
made some proposals during talks in a bid to reach a deal.
"I can't say whether there was an improvement on the (pay
rise) offer but they have made some proposals," Seshoka said.
He said the union would consult its members on Thursday.
In another positive sign, junior producers Village Main Reef
and Pan African Resources said they had made
separate pay agreements with NUM members in their workforces.
The gold industry stoppage is seen costing South Africa
around $35 million a day in lost production, adding to the
nation's economic woes as strikes over pay reduce output in
other industries such as auto manufacturing.
"We're not working," said a striking miner at Gold Fields'
South Deep mine at Westonaria west of Johannesburg. "We'll only
go back down when we get our percentage that we've asked for.
We've been begging them for too long now," he added, asking not
to be named.
Several gold mines visited by Reuters appeared quiet on
Wednesday, with security guards refusing to let reporters into
the properties.
The peaceful legal strikes contrasted with the often violent
illegal stoppages that brought turmoil to South Africa's gold
and platinum mines last year, when more than 50 people were
killed in labour clashes.
The mayhem slowed South Africa's economic growth and led to
sovereign credit downgrades.
The rand recovered from a fall on Tuesday, buoyed
by hopes for a smaller than expected dent to foreign currency
earnings if the strike ends soon, although it remains close to
August's four-year low of 10.51 against the dollar.
On Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma urged employers and unions
to avoid another strike.
South Africa's mines once accounted for close to 80 percent
of the world's gold production but its deep and dangerous shafts
now only produce 6 percent.
"PREPARED TO MOVE"
Seshoka told SAFM radio on Wednesday that the union had told
the employers' Chamber of Mines negotiators: "If you are
prepared to move, then we may be prepared to move".
But Seshoka told Reuters the union still wanted a 60 percent
increase in basic pay for entry-level underground workers, which
would take it to 8,000 rand ($770) a month from 5,000 rand. The
employers' offer is for a 6.5 percent rise, just above the
current inflation rate.
The union's demands also included 15 percent pay rises for
all other categories of workers and it was in this specific area
that the NUM was willing to show flexibility, Seshoka said.
"For entry-level workers we are still where we were. We have
not budged. But from the 15 percent we may be prepared to go
lower but will accept nothing below double digits," he said.
In their deals, Village Main Reef and Pan African Resources
have settled with their NUM-affiliated workers on salary
increases of around 8 percent.
Charmane Russell, a spokeswoman for the producers, said
there had been no formal revised offers from either side but
they "have come much, much closer to finding one another."
The NUM's tough position over the lowest-paid workers is
significant because it has been fighting to retain membership
after losing tens of thousands of members to its hardline rival,
the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), in
a union turf war that broke out last year.
The Chamber of Mines says about half of the lower-skilled
gold mining workforce of 95,000 would fall into the entry-level
category.
AMCU, whose members in the gold sector have not gone on
strike yet, is seeking pay hikes of as much as 150 percent under
the battle cry of a "living wage" and NUM has become more
populist in a bid to fend off this challenge.
"I don't know if the strike will succeed or if it'll fail,
but it's the right thing, it must be done so we try and get this
money," said Ntsikelelo Sibaya, a 25-year-old mines contractor
who said he had lost his job at Gold Fields in July.
Tit-for-tat killings linked to the union rivalry still occur
on the platinum belt, where AMCU is now the dominant union and
is currently in or about to embark on tough wage talks with
producers such as Impala Platinum and Lonmin.