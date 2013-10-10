* Strike over jobs ends, wage talks remain
* Amplats already rowed back from target of 14,000 jobs
* Investors remain concerned about South Africa labour
By David Dolan and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 10 Anglo American Platinum
said on Thursday it had clinched a deal with a South
African union to end a nearly two-week strike over job cuts that
hit production at the world's top platinum producer.
Amplats, as the unit of global miner Anglo American
is known, said in a statement it would grant "voluntary
separation" packages to 3,300 employees it had previously sought
to lay off.
The news lifted Amplats' share price by 4 percent, but in
the longer run investors may take a dim view of the situation as
the company had already rowed back from an initial target of
14,000 job cuts under intense government and union pressure and
still has to complete a tough round of wage talks.
The company said the strike had cost it 44,000 ounces in
lost output.
Members of the hardline Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) are expected to return to their posts
from the morning shift on Friday, union president Joseph
Mathunjwa told Reuters.
He declined to give further details but the union will take
the agreement as a victory because it means the workers who are
losing their jobs will get more compensation, though the details
remain unspecified.
More broadly, AMCU will claim its pressure helped to reduce
the initial job cuts target - it orchestrated brief strikes
earlier this year against the lay-offs - but this will not calm
nerves in boardrooms after a crippling strike in the auto sector
cost manufacturers $2 billion in lost production.
Prolonged labour turmoil has left some firms questioning how
much to invest in South Africa, and BMW has said it is
no longer considering expanding production there because of the
unrest.
Car making accounts for 6 percent of South Africa's gross
domestic product, equivalent to mining which has grabbed most of
the negative headlines.
TURF WAR VICTOR
AMCU emerged as the dominant union in South Africa's
platinum belt last year after poaching tens of thousands of
workers from the once unrivalled National Union of Mineworkers
in a bloody turf war that killed dozens of people and sparked a
wave of wildcat strikes.
But AMCU's strike that just ended was legal, with only one
reported incident of violence when police fired rubber bullets
at some of its members for marching in a public space without
permission from authorities.
This is in line with a change of tactics the union has
followed this year as it matures and plays by the rules.
Last year's wildcat strikes helped push Amplats into its
first-ever annual loss and its return to profitability hinges on
an overhaul of its Rustenburg mines, northwest of Johannesburg.
It may incur some additional once-off costs to finally push
through its restructuring but the closure of three shafts should
help margins in the longer run.
"Anglo American Platinum's restructuring will address the
objective of aligning the business with its expectation of
long-term demand and is an extension of the steps taken to
reposition the business in recent years," the company said.
Amplats said it was still aiming for reduced production of
2.2 to 2.4 million ounces per year "in the short term", down
from 2.5 million ounces previously, which should help the price
of platinum, used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in
automobiles.
Despite the labour stoppages in South Africa, which accounts
for 75 percent of global production of the precious metal, the
spot price has been depressed by weak demand in key
markets, notably Europe, where diesel engines are popular.
Its price is down almost 10 percent in 2013 to date.