* Cite alleged violence by AMCU union mineworkers
* Amplats, Lonmin, Impala Platinum mines hit by same strike
* Walkout has affected 40 percent of world platinum output
By Ed Stoddard and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 The chief executive of
Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday court action
might be taken to have a four-week strike against it and other
platinum producers declared illegal given alleged violence by
the AMCU union.
Chris Griffith was speaking at a media briefing along with
chief executives of Lonmin and Impala Platinum.
Their operations have been hit by the same strike, which has no
end in sight in light of the fact that the two sides remain
poles apart on the issue of wages.
The walkout by the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) is affecting more than 40 percent of
global output of the precious metal and has further eroded
investor confidence in Africa's largest economy.
Griffith said the AMCU was trying to achieve its wage
demands through "through not only strike action but violence and
criminal acts ... There have been extensive reports of both
overt and covert intimidation at the various operations, as well
as injuries and damage to property," he said.
Amplats, the world's top platinum producer, has already
launched a 591-million-rand ($54 million) lawsuit against AMCU
for what it says are damages its striking members have caused
through violence, damage to property, and intimidation that the
company says is keeping non-striking employees from working.
The stoppage itself by AMCU members has followed the letter
of the law and is therefore considered a "protected" strike by
South African law, which effectively means it is legal and
striking employees cannot be fired for just downing tools.
But, asked if there was the possibility of also using the
courts to have the strike declared illegal or unprotected
because of AMCU's alleged acts of violence, Griffith replied:
"It is an option that we are exploring."
It was not clear if he was speaking just on his behalf or
for the whole platinum industry.
The companies also said the industry had lost $405 million
in revenue so far to the strike and their latest pay offer to
miners of 7-9 percent over three years "pushes the boundary of
what is affordable and sustainable".
AMCU had demanded a more than doubling of basic entry level
wages to 12,500 rand a month under the populist battle cry of a
"living wage." Basic wages are not the whole picture, however,
as miners also get production bonuses and housing and other
allowances structured into their pay package.
The companies say their proposed increases would take the
minimum guaranteed pay to between 9,390 and 10,250 rand a month
in the first year but cannot afford more than that, with 45
percent of platinum operations in South Africa currently losing
money because of rising costs and depressed prices.
Lonmin boss Ben Magara said the offer remained "on the table
for now" but mounting losses from a protracted walkout could
eventually see it taken off if it became "unaffordable."
NO BREAKING OF RANKS
But the trio, which have never faced a simultaneous strike
before or bargained with unions under the same roof, said they
were holding to a united front.
"The whole industry is in trouble and we cannot afford to
break ranks," said Terence Goodlace, Implats' chief executive.
Producers are losing about 10,000 ounces a day in output to
the strike and losses to date are around 200,000 ounces.
This remains a far cry from the damage inflicted by a wave
of wildcat strikes across the sector in 2012. They were rooted
in a vicious turf war between AMCU and the once unrivalled
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) that killed dozens of people
and triggered sovereign credit downgrades.
Labour unrest in 2012 and 2013 - most of it concentrated in
the first year - cost producers 894,000 ounces in lost output
and 12.5 billion rand in revenue, the firms said on Wednesday.
Goodlace said that employment at the three companies fell to
134,000 from 145,000 between the end of 2011 and December 2013,
and prolonged strike action "could result in further job losses
and possible mine closures".
Wage demands from South Africa's mostly black mining labour
force, which is still largely drawn from poor rural areas far
from the shafts, is driven by a number of factors including a
long history of poor pay and demographics.
The typical mine worker in South Africa has eight dependants
and often two families, which puts huge pressure on household
budgets so that even above-inflation wage increases do not go
very far.
But such family demands also mean that the strikers will
soon start to feel the strain of no pay.
Griffith said "the pain may be felt" next week when the
monthly pay day rolls around.