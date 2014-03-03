* Planned march may be show of force
* Sides remain poles apart on wages
* Companies have lost $615 mln in revenue so far
By Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union will stage a march in
Pretoria on Thursday, dimming prospects for a swift resolution
to a five-week strike at the world's top three platinum
producers.
The announcement came as talks continued between the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and
mining companies Anglo American Platinum (Amplats),
Impala Platinum (Implats) and Lonmin under the
auspices of a government mediator.
The strike has affected more than 40 percent of global
production of platinum, used for making emissions-capping
catalytic converters in automobiles. South Africa accounts for
about 70 percent of global output.
The union and the mining companies remain poles apart on the
issue of wages, with AMCU demanding a more than doubling of
basic entry-level pay to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month under the
populist battle cry of a "living wage".
The union said in a statement that its members would march
to the seat of South Africa's government, the Union Buildings,
to present a "memorandum" to President Jacob Zuma, several
cabinet ministers, and the "platinum bosses".
The strike, the latest in a series to hit the mining sector,
is an unwanted distraction for the ruling African National
Congress party ahead of general elections in May.
Industry sources say AMCU, at mass meetings last week,
indicated it planned to bus in thousands of its members for the
march, which suggests they expect to still be on strike.
AMCU did not disclose the nature of the memorandum but said
it would hold a news briefing about the march on Tuesday. The
union often uses marches and rallies to flex its muscles in
displays of force to show it retains rank and file support.
The mining companies have said they can ill afford the wage
increases being demanded given the backdrop of depressed metals
prices and rising costs and have offered pay hikes of up to 9
percent, well above the current inflation rate of 5.8 percent.
Since the strike began, the companies say they have
collectively lost more than 6.6 billion rand ($615 million) in
revenue, according to a chamber of mines' website which
constantly updates the losses (here).
About 10,000 ounces of production is being lost per day
which would mean 305,000 ounces as of Monday, based on 30.5
working days having been lost since the strike began.
BROKEN RIBS AND ARMS
Violence has also marred the stoppage.
In the latest reported incident, the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM), which is not part of the industrial action,
said one of its members had been assaulted by striking miners as
he tried to go to work on Monday morning at Amplats' Union Mine.
"William Nkoebele who is a winch operator at Union Mine
suffered serious head injuries, broken ribs and broken arms,"
NUM said in a statement.
An Amplats' spokeswoman confirmed that a contract employee
had been assaulted on Monday on his way to work at the mine but
could not say what his union affiliation was.
AMCU emerged as the top union on the platinum belt after
poaching tens of thousands of NUM members in a vicious turf war
that killed dozens of people in 2012 and triggered sovereign
credit downgrades for Africa's largest economy.
In another development, local media reported that a new
union has formed on the platinum belt, the Workers Association
Union (WAU), which is opposed to the strike and claims around
8,000 members.
Implats' spokesman Johan Theron said the company was aware
of the new union but its membership numbers remained unchanged.
Striking AMCU members would have missed their monthly pay
cheques last week and so the stoppage may be testing rank and
file resolve, especially as the typical South African miner has
several dependants to feed.
According to the companies, employees have lost close to 3
billion rand in earnings to the strike so far.
($1 = 10.7417 South African rand)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)