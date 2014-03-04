JOHANNESBURG, March 4 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose members have been striking for almost six weeks at the world's top platinum producers, has lowered its wage demands for the first time, its president said on Tuesday.

Joseph Mathunjwa told a media briefing the union was now seeking staggered increases that would take the basic entry wage to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month in three years' time - over double current levels - compared to an original demand that this figure be reached immediately.

The companies - Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin - have offered pay hikes of up to 9 percent.

($1 = 10.8163 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)