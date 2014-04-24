JOHANNESBURG, April 24 The Association of
Mineworkers of South Africa (AMCU) President Joseph Mathunjwa
told Reuters on Thursday he was not sure if the revised wage
offer from the world's top platinum companies was ready to take
to members.
"I don't know at this stage," he told Reuters as he entered
venue where talks were still being held in Johannesburg.
Members of AMCU downed tools in January at Lonmin, Anglo
American Platinum and Impala Platinum,
demanding a more than doubling of the monthly wage to 12,500
rand to be achieved in four years.
"Today is the last day for negotiations, tomorrow we will
report back to the members," AMCU shop steward Siphamandla
Makhanya told Reuters.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)