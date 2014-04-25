Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
CAPE TOWN, April 25 A 10-day old strike by labour union NUMSA at Continental AG's South African tyre plant has stopped production, a union official said on Friday.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is demanding increased allowances for weekend shifts for 900 workers who have downed tools at the plant, union spokesman Phumzile Nodongwe told Reuters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat