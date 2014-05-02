(Adds quote, details)
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South African platinum
producer Impala Platinum said on Friday that two-thirds
of its striking workforce had indicated by text messages and
phone calls that they wanted to accept the company's latest wage
offer and end a 14-week strike.
Implats spokesman Johan Theron told Reuters that workers who
were unable to send texts because they have no money for air
time were making use of telephones at mine recruitment offices.
"We will have a totally clear picture next week," he said.
The strike by the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) has also hit Anglo American Platinum
and Lonmin, taking out 40 percent of global
production of the precious metal.
Asked for response to Implats' claim, AMCU General Secretary
Jeffrey Mphahlele declined to comment.
The trio of companies last week said they would take their
latest wage offer directly to the roughly 70,000 striking miners
after wage talks collapsed, setting the stage for a dramatic
showdown between capital and labour on the platinum belt.
Initially AMCU demanded an immediate increase of the basic
wage - net salary before allowances such as housing - for
entry-level workers to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month, well over
double current levels. It has since said it would accept annual
increases that would reach this goal in three or four years.
The producers' latest offer is for wage rises of up to 10
percent and other increases that would take the minimum pay
package - the basic wage including the allowances - to 12,500
rand a month by July 2017.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)