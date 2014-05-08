JOHANNESBURG May 8 World no. 2 platinum
producer Impala Platinum said on Thursday it was asking
its striking South African employees to vote by text message
this week on its latest wage offer and whether they wanted to
return to work.
Spokesman Johan Theron said the vote would be conducted on
Thursday or Friday and would involve striking miners who have
been contacted in advance and indicated their willingness to
take part. The 15-week stoppage has also hit Implats' rivals
Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin.
