JOHANNESBURG May 18 Operations at a chrome mine
in South Africa owned by chemicals group LANXESS have been
suspended since Thursday after workers started an illegal strike
over bonus payments, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)
said on Saturday.
The dispute at the mine in Rustenburg, 120 km (70 miles)
northwest of Johannesburg, adds to growing labour tensions
around South Africa's platinum belt, which are set to intensify
over looming job cuts and wage talks in the sector.
"The strike is still ongoing, although we are trying to
persuade workers to go back," said Mxhasi Sithethi, the union's
regional co-ordinator for Rustenburg.
"The company issued a court injunction yesterday calling the
workers to go back to work, but the employees reacted angrily."
Sithethi said the situation around the mine had been tense
on Friday, although there were no reports of violence. The union
will be in talks with the workers and the company's management
on Monday to find a solution to the dispute.
The company could not be reached for comment.
Rustenburg, the centre of South Africa's platinum belt and
home to 80 percent of known global platinum reserves, has over
the past year become the flashpoint of violent labour strife and
a turf war between the NUM and the more militant Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
More than 50 people were killed in labour-related violence
last year amid a wave of wildcat strikes that hit production in
the platinum and gold sectors, and there are concerns that there
could be more unrest after Anglo American Platinum
announced plans to cut 6,000 mining jobs around Rustenburg.
That is less than half the 14,000 initially targeted by the
world's top producer of the precious metal as it seeks to
restore profits, but unions have still vowed to fight the
lay-offs. However, a protest strike called for Friday by at
least two AMCU officials failed to materialise.
Upcoming wage talks in South Africa's mining sector are also
expected to be difficult given inflation, rising worker
militancy, shrinking company margins and sharply falling
commodity prices. The platinum price lost nearly 20
percent in the last two years.
AMCU's leader on Friday threatened to bring Africa's biggest
economy to a standstill, ramping up the rhetoric in the 18-month
labour crisis, while the rand fell to a four-year low against
the dollar this week on concerns about further disruptions to an
already struggling economy.
The growing tensions have put pressure on President Jacob
Zuma's African National Congress (ANC), which was criticised for
its handling of last year's turmoil and faces accusations that
it is neglecting the poor 19 years after the end of apartheid.
