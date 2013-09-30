(Refiled to more subscribers)
* Amplats wants to cut about 4,800 jobs
* Strike hits production at the mining firm
* Strike to continue if no concession - union official
By Ed Stoddard
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Sept 30 Around 2,000
striking South African miners from Anglo American Platinum
rallied on Monday to protest planned job cuts at the
world's top producer of the precious metal.
Now in its fourth day, the strike at Amplats has hit
production at the mining company, which is still reeling from
labour unrest last year and has said it needs to drastically cut
jobs to return to profit.
Amplats wants to cut about 4,800 jobs. It originally aimed
to eliminate as many as 14,000, but scaled back its plans after
fierce criticism from the government and unions.
Police in armoured vehicles looked on as miners marched and
waved sticks in a barren field near the company's Thembelani
Mine near the mining town of Rustenburg, northwest of
Johannesburg.
Union leaders were meeting with management at 1400 (1200
GMT) in Johannesburg for talks and the union planned another
rally on Tuesday, officials for the hardline Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said.
"If they do not meet us at least half way, the strike will
continue," Thebe Maswabi, an AMCU branch chairman, told Reuters.
A solution does not look easy. Amplats' return to
profitability hinges on an overhaul of its Rustenburg mines,
where it plans to drastically cut back production.
But jobs are a sensitive issue in South Africa, where four
in 10 adults are without work and the ruling African National
Congress faces elections next year.
AMCU has emerged as the dominant union on the platinum belt
after poaching tens of thousands of members last year from the
ANC-allied National Union of Mineworkers in a bloody turf war.
The union fighting led to a wave of violent wildcat strikes
last year that left dozens of people dead and weakened investor
confidence in Africa's top economy.
The current AMCU-led strike is legal and has so far been
peaceful although NUM has said its members - who are not on
strike - have been intimidated into staying away.
(Editing by David Dolan and James Jukwey)