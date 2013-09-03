PRETORIA, Sept 3 A protracted strike in South
Africa's gold industry will harm the economy and the government
is ready to intervene to bring parties together, South Africa's
mines minister said on Tuesday.
"If indeed we are going to have a protracted industrial
action, it will impact negatively on the economy," Minister
Susan Shabangu told Reuters at a presidential briefing in
Pretoria.
"If there is a need for government to intervene, we will
engage the parties," she said.
(Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by David Dolan)