JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 Workers from South Africa's
Motor Transport Workers Union have not agreed to suspend strike
action as reported earlier by the freight employers
association, the group said on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the association earlier said members of
MTWU, the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa
(TAWUSA) and the Professional Transport Workers Union (PTWU)
would return to work on Wednesday, but the major labour group
South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), was
not party to the deal.
"Only PTWU and TAWUSA have suspended the strike for their
members," MTWU said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Michael Roddy)