JOHANNESBURG, June 26 Around 10,000 South
African workers at the country's refineries and petrol
distributors have agreed to a two-year wage deal, a rare
positive development in labour relations in the strike-hit
economy.
Gerrie Bezuidenhout, secretary of the National Petroleum
Employers' Association, told Reuters the agreement covered
engineers and other skilled workers at companies such as
petrochemicals producer Sasol.
The agreement provides for an 8.5 percent wage hike in the
first year, followed by inflation plus 1.5 percent in the second
year. Inflation in Africa's most advanced economy is running at
6.6 percent.
South Africa is reeling from a five-month strike in the
platinum mining industry which ended this week and is bracing
for a stoppage set to start on July 1 by 220,000 members of the
NUMSA metal workers' union, that will hit sectors including
engineering, communications and automotive components.
