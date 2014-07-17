JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South Africa's engineering employer group on Thursday denied a media report that it has sealed a two-year wage deal with the striking NUMSA union.

"There is no agreement. The report attributed to NUMSA that a two-year agreement has been concluded with SEIFSA is incorrect," said Lucio Trentini, operations director at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA).

Trentini also said SEIFSA is due to meet all the striking unions, including NUMSA, at the weekend in an effort to end a three-week strike by engineering and metalworkers that further threatens a weak South African economy. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)