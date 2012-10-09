CAPE TOWN Oct 9 Around 15,000 striking South
African transport workers are expected to return to work on
Wednesday, although that will not include the main transport
union, the country's freight employers association said.
"Three of the unions have agreed to suspend strike action,"
a spokeswoman for the association told Reuters on Tuesday
following negotiations.
She said the major labour group, the South African Transport
and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), was not party to the
agreement, which was made with three smaller unions: the
Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa, the Motor
Transport Workers Union and the Professional Transport Workers
Union.
