CAPE TOWN Oct 12 South African transport unions
have signed a wage deal ending a three-week strike, the
employers association said on Friday, putting a stop to labour
unrest that has hit deliveries of fuel, cash and consumer goods
in Africa's biggest economy.
"The agreement has been signed by everyone. The strike is
off immediately," Penwell Lunga, chairman of the Road Freight
Employers Association told Reuters.
He said workers have agreed to accept wage increase of 10
percent from March 2013, 8 percent the following year and 9
percent for the final year.
