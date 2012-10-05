CAPE TOWN Oct 5 A strike by more than 20,000
truck drivers in South Africa is costing the freight industry
1.2 billion rand ($141 million) in lost revenue each week, an
industry body said on Friday.
"Estimates indicate that employees in this industry are
losing in the region of 270 million rand in wages per week
during the strike, with around 1.2 billion rand in turnover
being lost on the part of industry per week," the Road Freight
Employers Association said in a statement.
Talks between unions and employers collapsed on Thursday
after the workers rejected the latest pay rise offer. The strike
has been on for two weeks.
($1 = 8.5083 South African rand)
