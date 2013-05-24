BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
JOHANNESBURG May 24 South Africa's main auto union on Friday threatened to "halt production" at a Volkswagen factory in the country to protest against the dismissal of it its members.
"We call on the Volkswagen South Africa oligarchy to immediately stop these dismissals of workers. If VWSA fails to adhere to this demand, we will be forced to halt production until this impasse is resolved," the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29