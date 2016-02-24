* Harvest for 2015/16 seen down 22 percent at 1.63 million
tonnes
* Sugar producers also grappling with cheap imports
* Some sugar plantations already saying will need less
labour
(Adds detail, quotes, unions)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa is expected to
harvest 1.63 million tonnes of sugar in the 2015/2016 season,
the lowest since 1995 and down 22 percent on the previous period
as a severe drought hits production, an industry body said on
Wednesday.
The worst drought in a century has hurt sugar and maize
producing regions, piling pressure on sugar producers who are
also grappling with cheap imports, forcing some mills to remain
closed and reducing jobs in the sector.
The government has already responded to the lack of rainfall
by allocating 1 billion rand for drought disaster relief in
2015/16.
"The South African sugar industry has not escaped the
adverse impact which is expected to include loss of income and
jobs," South African Sugar Association Executive Director Trix
Trikam said.
The sugar industry, which has revenue of about 12 billion
rand ($783 million) and employs 79,000 people directly and
350,000 indirectly, is also grappling with low prices and a
flood of cheap imports, mainly from Brazil.
Trikam said rainfall had been some 60 percent below what was
required in the crucial months between December and March, when
the crop is growing and evaporation is high.
In the 2014/15 season farmers reaped about 2.12 million
tonnes of sugar, not far from an average of around 2 million
tonnes in recent years, Trikam said.
Yet the impact of the drought was already evident in results
published in November by southern Africa's top sugar producers
Illovo Sugar and Tongaat Hulett, whose
earnings were hit by weather conditions as well as low sugar
prices.
Tongaat estimated production for the current season to be as
much as 23 percent lower than the prior year while Illovo
forecast a 10 percent drop.
Food and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Katishi
Masemola told Reuters some sugar plantations had said they would
need less labour due to lack of rain.
"Our concern is that more people have joined the army of the
unemployed even if they are seasonal workers," Masemola said.
Trikam said the 1993-1994 drought had led to extensive job
losses, without elaborating on the current season's jobs impact.
Trikam said there was enough sugar in the market to supply
the home market, but sugar producers were reducing exports to
avoid possible shortages.
Smaller sugar and food producer RCL Foods said in a
statement: "As a result of an expected decline in sugar
availability in the country, the sugar industry reduced its
exports in order to ensure sufficient sugar for the domestic
market."
(Editing by James Macharia and David Holmes)