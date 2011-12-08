CAPE TOWN Dec 8 South Africa may delay
electricity tariff increases, a move likely to hurt state-owned
power utility Eskom's funding drive, the Energy
Minister said on Thursday.
Last year the country's power regulator granted Eskom a 24.8
percent tariff increase for the 2010/11 financial year, falling
short of a requested 35 percent hike.
For the next two financial years Eskom was granted increases
of 25.8 percent and 25.9 percent respectively, as it seeks cash
to build new power plants in the world's top platinum producer
and major gold exporter.
"What we are considering is an approach that delays the
tariff increase," Minister Dipuo Peters said in a written
response to questions in parliament.
"This is being considered in the next tariff determination
for the period starting in 2013," she said, but did not give
further details about possible rate adjustments.
Eskom, which provides almost all of the power in Africa's
largest economy, expects its debt to reach 400 billion rand
($49.72 billion)in three years time as it ramps up funding to
build new power plants and prevent a repeat of power shortages
in 2008 which crippled the key mining sector.
($1 = 8.0458 South African rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard)