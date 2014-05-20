JOHANNESBURG May 20 Shares in Taste Holdings
fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the restaurant group
said it had received a legal challenge against the validity of
its recently secured rights to set up Domino's Pizza stores.
Taste Holdings has signed an exclusive 30-year
agreement to develop the Domino's Pizza brand in seven
southern African countries, sending its shares surging more than
10 percent when it announced the deal on April 10.
Taste said "local aggrieved parties" - who were unsuccessful
in previous negotiations with Domino's - were challenging its
franchise agreement. It did not identify the parties and it was
unclear where the application was filed.
Taste, which runs nearly 150 restaurants under the Scooters
Pizza and St. Elmo's Pizza brands, said it was studying the
legal merits of the application that cited Domino's as the main
respondent.
"We are not worried about this," Carlo Gonzaga, founder and
chief executive of Taste Holdings said by telephone, adding that
none of the "aggrieved individuals" have or had a written
agreement with Domino's Pizza.
But shares in Taste Holdings fell more than 3 percent on the
news before recouping some of their losses to trade 1.6 percent
lower at 3.80 rand by 1242 GMT.
Under the deal, Taste would convert its stores into Domino's
outlets in several southern African countries that include
Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
The deal makes Domino's the latest U.S. fast-food chain to
target rising consumer spending in Africa. Yum Brands
has been rolling out its Kentucky Fried Chicken stores, while
McDonald's Corp is well established in South Africa.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)