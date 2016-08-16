BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
JOHANNESBURG Aug 16 South Africa could lose 60,000 jobs in the beverage industry due to a proposed tax on sugary drinks, chairman of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Phil Gutsche, said on Tuesday.
The National Treasury has proposed a 20 percent tax on sugar sweetened drinks under a plan that delighted health campaigners and angered drink makers. The sector employs about 200,000 people in a country where unemployment is at near record high. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.