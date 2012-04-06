* Drug-resistant strains spreading in miners
* HIV/AIDS infection adds to the risks
* TB spreading from mines to other parts of Africa
By Cosmas Butunyi
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa is shifting
its lines in the battle against tuberculosis to mines, where
lung-attacking dust, crowded working conditions and a
pan-African workforce make the industry a focal point for
spreading the disease.
Drug resistant TB strains, associated with cramped urban
conditions, are spreading among miners, who have infection rates
about three times higher than the general population, according
to South African officials.
The disease is further spread when foreign-born miners -
tens of thousands from Lesotho, Swaziland and other neighbouring
countries work in South Africa's mines - return to their homes.
South Africa has tied TB treatment and prevention with
anti-HIV/AIDS campaigns and brought new equipment and medicine
to clinics and hospitals.
"Mine-associated TB is the tip of the spear. Addressing this
issue could transform the continental response to TB," Joel
Spicer, a senior strategist at the Stop TB Partnership, told
reporters at a seminar in Johannesburg last month.
The group includes U.N. agencies, nongovernmental
organisations, medical experts and the private sector.
The Aurum Institute and London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine are also testing in South Africa vaccine-type
medicines known as Isoniazid Preventive Therapy (IPT) on miners
to prevent infection.
Initial results have shown that providing IPT to miners and
their families can reduce the risk of infection by about 60
percent. The Stop TB Partnership estimates IPT costs about $20 a
year per person.
South Africa, a major gold and platinum producer, has called
on mining firms to screen workers for both TB and HIV in the
next 12 months.
It will also set up more clinics near mines, bolster
existing facilities and get more screening kits to mining areas
as quickly as possible, the health ministry said recently.
Complicating the situation is a high incidence of HIV/AIDS
among workers in the sector. Because the human immunodeficiency
virus that causes AIDS weakens the immune system, people with it
are much more likely to be infected with TB.
HIV infections among miners spread quickly through brothels.
The South African government of former President Thabo Mbeki
made the situation worse by denying for years there was a link
between HIV and AIDS, while prescribing meaningless treatments
such as beet root instead of internationally proven medicines.
Tuberculosis spreads through the air. If it is not
effectively treated, each person with active TB can infect on
average 10 to 15 people a year.
Death rates among HIV patients are high, particularly in
poorer countries. Over two million people will contract a form
of TB resistant to standard drugs by 2015, the World Health
Organization said last month.
East and Southern Africa are the areas most heavily affected
by the HIV epidemic. Out of the total number of people worldwide
in 2009 living with HIV, 34 percent were in 10 countries of
Southern Africa, according to the U.N. Programme on HIV/AIDS.
The number of HIV-positive people globally screened for TB
rose from nearly 200,000 in 2005 to more than 2.3 million in
2010, the World Health Organisation has said.
"Our intention is to encourage all miners to be screened and
tested for TB more frequently," David Mametja, chief director of
the South African health ministry's TB Control and Management
department, told Reuters.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Paul Simao)