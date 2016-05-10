CAPE TOWN May 10 South Africa aims to double its mobile broadband coverage to 80 percent of the population by 2019, the telecoms minister said on Tuesday, adding that broadband 4G/LTE coverage stands at between 35 percent and 53 percent.

Siyabonga Cwele also told parliament that a new telecoms policy to be finalised in the next few months would reduce barriers to entry and increase growth in the industry. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)