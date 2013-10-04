(Changes dateline, adds details, quotes)
CAPE TOWN Oct 4 South Africa's telecoms
regulator on Friday proposed a cut of up to 75 percent over the
next three years in the fees mobile phone companies can charge
rivals to use their network.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) said it planned it cut the mobile termination rate to 10
cents by 2016 from 40 cents now, part of a government push to
reduce call costs in Africa's largest economy.
"We expect the final rates to be implemented by March next
year," said spokesman Paseka Maleka.
Draft regulations will be published for public comment next
week and companies will have 14 days to comment.
The lower fees would likely have an impact on revenue for
South Africa's main mobile operators, MTN Group and
Vodacom Group, and fixed-line operator Telkom SA
.
ICASA three years ago found a lack of competition in
providing call termination services had led to inefficient
pricing, and imposed new pricing on Vodacom and MTN for mobile
termination and Telkom for fixed termination rates.
"The authority finds that the market remains ineffective
with extremely high levels of concentration," ICASA said in a
statement.
(Reporting Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Dolan)