(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South Africa's
competition regulator has decided against pursuing a complaint
of unfair pricing lodged against mobile phone giants MTN Group
and Vodacom by smaller unlisted rival Cell C.
Cell C made the complaint with the Competition Commission in
2013, accusing MTN and Vodacom of discriminatory pricing because
its larger rivals made it cheaper for users to call customers on
the same network but charged a premium for calls to other
networks.
"The Commission found that it would be unlikely to succeed
in a prosecution of the specific conduct subject to Cell C's
complaint," it said in a statement.
However, the Commission, which investigates cases and makes
remedial recommendations to the Competition Tribunal, said
Vodacom and MTN's pricing strategies made it difficult for late
entrants like Cell C to compete effectively.
It said there was a need to look more broadly into the state
of competition in the South African telecoms market and would
discuss possible regulatory interventions with the Independent
Communications Authority of South Africa, the industry watchdog,
to make the market competitive.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Greg Mahlich)