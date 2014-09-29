JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's telecoms
regulator published final telephone network connection rates on
Monday that increase the amount small operators can charge their
dominant rivals from next month.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
(ICASA) has been on a quest to reduce the rates, which analysts
say keep tariffs in Africa's most advanced economy among the
highest on the continent.
Market leaders Vodacom and MTN will
continue to charge calls to their networks at 20 South African
cents for the next year.
To support smaller networks, ICASA raised the so-called
asymmetrical termination rate - the amount Vodacom and MTN have
to pay for calls to their smaller rivals - to 31 cents from the
10 cents proposed in earlier draft regulations.
That rate will fall to 24 cents after five months.
Unlisted Cell C and the mobile unit of Telkom SA,
placed third and fourth, have complained they have to pay a
disproportionately high amount as most calls to their networks
are from their dominant rivals.
The two big operators have contested ICASA's attempt to
reduce the fees, saying the move effectively subsidises
competitors who have not invested much on networks.
"We have some concerns about the asymmetry granted to
certain companies and the potential impact that this could have
on our business," Vodacom said in a statement.
