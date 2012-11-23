JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South Africa's competition
watchdog is seeking to increase a $50 million fine against
fixed-line operator Telkom SA for uncompetitive
behaviour.
South Africa's Competition Tribunal, which rules on
anti-trust complaints, in August fined Telkom 449 million rand
($50 million) for using its dominant position to block
competition from other network services providers.
That was well below the 3.5 billion rand originally sought
by the Competition Commission, the anti-trust watchdog, in its
nearly decade-old complaint against Telkom.
Telkom is expected to file its appeal against the decision
next week.
A spokeswoman for the Competition Commission said on Friday
it had already filed its own appeal.
"Part of the reason why the fine was lowered was because
they found the commission hadn't made the case for price
discrimination and excessive pricing," said Trudi Makhaya, an
official at the commission.
"We would like that to be considered by the Competition
Appeals Court. Obviously, if they do find that we were right on
price discrimination and excessive pricing the fine would go up
toward the 3.5 billion that we had asked for in the beginning."
Telkom had said a 3.5 billion rand fine would be
"catastrophic" and jeopardise its business. The company reported
an 80 percent drop in first-half profit on Monday, after it set
aside funds to pay the 449 million rand penalty.
Telkom is struggling to turn itself around after a failed
expansion into Nigeria and declining fixed-line usage. It has
launched a costly mobile network that has yet to gain traction.
The government is currently debating nationalising the
former state-run utility. South Africa owns just under 40
percent of the company, while the state-run pension fund holds
just short of 11 percent.
Telkom's chief executive has said she will step down in the
middle of next year, becoming the fifth CEO to leave the firm in
about seven years.
Telkom shares are down 45 percent this year, compared with
an 18 percent rise by the All-Share index.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by David Dolan and
Mark Potter)