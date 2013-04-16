JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South African fixed line
operator Telkom said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay a
449 million rand ($49 million) fine handed down by regulators
last year for uncompetitive behaviour.
Under the terms of a settlement with the anti-trust
regulator, Telkom said it would pay half the fine in the next
six months and the other half in the year after that.
The Competition Tribunal imposed the fine in August after
determining Telkom used its dominant position to block
competition from other network service providers.
Telkom had initially launched an appeal against the fine,
which was well below the 3.5 billion rand originally sought by
the watchdog.
The company reported an 80 percent drop in first-half profit
in November after it set aside funds to pay the penalty.
($1 = 9.1639 South African rand)
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)