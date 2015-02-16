JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South Africa's biggest landline provider Telkom SA said on Monday it was considering laying off an unspecified number of staff and closing down some of its stores.

Telkom had earlier denied a union's claim that the company was planning to cut up to 55 percent of its 18,000-strong workforce in a major restructuring.

