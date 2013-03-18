Oil prices dive 3 percent to three-week low; OPEC crude output up
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.
JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Monday it had won a court dispute with an affiliate of China's ZTE Corp that had put on hold its planned network overhaul.
Telkom last year was forced to suspend a long-awaited upgrade to higher-speed broadband after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court interdict to halt the project.
ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China's ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from bidding for the project.
Telkom said in a statement the Supreme Court of Appeal had set aside the earlier interdict, meaning it could go ahead with the network upgrade unabated.
ABIDJAN Authorities in Ivory Coast have questioned two senior military officers close to parliamentary speaker Guillaume Soro, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday, after an arms cache was found recently in the home of an aide.