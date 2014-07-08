* Landline provider says unions' claims are speculation
* Communications union says company to lay off 9,000
* Solidarity union claims race may be a factor in lay offs
JOHANNESBURG, July 8 Two unions representing
some of Telkom SA's workers said on Tuesday they would
take the South African landline provider to court over possible
retrenchments.
The South Africa Communications Union (SACU) said it
believed Telkom was about to let go of about 9,000 of its 19,000
employees over the next six months, a claim the company said was
untrue.
"We are drawing up the papers so that we can refer the
matter. We intend going to court on the issue of the company not
consulting with us," said Karriem Abrahams, SACU general
secretary.
Telkom dismissed SACU's claims as speculation and said it
was "not targeting specific numbers of individuals."
The company has said it plans to cut out some layers of
management but has given no target numbers. It has said it plans
to cut its costs by 1 billion rand ($93 million) annually over
the next five years.
Separately, the Solidarity union, which represents mainly
white workers, said it would file a court petition on Tuesday to
prevent the company from sacking its members based on race,
claiming Telkom might use race as a criteria for laying off
staff.
"It is not lawful that you take that approach," said Johan
Kruger, deputy general secretary at Solidarity. "Race should be
irrelevant when it comes to retrenching people."
Under South African law on black economic empowerment (BEE)
companies must increase black ownership and numbers of black
workers, although quotas vary from sector to sector.
Kruger, however, acknowledged that the company had not made
any suggestion that race would be a factor in any retrenchment.
"It's not been explicitly been stated, but the fact is that
it is there," he told Reuters.
"The reasons being put forward for taking race into account
is that Telkom has to reach or maintain a certain BEE rating,"
he said. "The other reason is that they have a duty to reflect
the national racial demographic within their workforce. So that
is why they may take race into account and we are saying no,
those two are not operational reasons when it comes to
retrenching."
Telkom said it would consider qualifications and experience
in restructuring and underlined that employment equity - the
racial mix of its workforce - was only "one of the four criteria
that will be applied".
Telkom shares have gained more than 70 percent this year
after new management at the company, which is majority owned by
the government, tightened its belt and posted a profit.
($1 = 10.7345 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Susan Fenton)