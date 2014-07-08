* Landline provider says it would cut 2,650 jobs
* Communications union says company plans to lay off 9,000
* Solidarity union claims race may be a factor in layoffs
JOHANNESBURG, July 8 Two unions representing
some of Telkom SA's workers said on Tuesday they would
take the South African landline provider to court over possible
job losses.
Telkom said it planned to slash jobs from a management layer
that had 2,650 posts but that it had not yet decided how much of
that number it would eventually cut in an effort to slash costs
and regain market share.
The South Africa Communications Union (SACU) said however it
believed Telkom intended to let go of about 9,000 of its 19,000
employees over the next six months.
"We are drawing up the papers so that we can refer the
matter. We intend going to court on the issue of the company not
consulting with us," said Karriem Abrahams, SACU general
secretary.
Separately, the Solidarity union, which represents mainly
white workers, said it would file a court petition on Tuesday to
prevent the company from sacking its members based on race,
claiming Telkom might use it as a criterion.
"It is not lawful that you take that approach," said Johan
Kruger, deputy general secretary at Solidarity. "Race should be
irrelevant when it comes to retrenching people."
The company said it aimed to reduce the number of management
layers over the next five years and cut its costs by 1 billion
rand ($93 million) annually over the next five years.
"Telkom has underperformed for several years as its share of
market in fixed voice and data continues to decline and
fixed-to-mobile substitution has intensified competition," the
company said.
Solidarity's Kruger acknowledged that the company had not
made any overt suggestion that race would be a factor.
"It's not been explicitly been stated, but the fact is that
it is there," he told Reuters.
Under South African law on black economic empowerment (BEE)
companies must increase black ownership and numbers of black
workers. Quotas vary from sector to sector.
"The reasons being put forward for taking race into account
is that Telkom has to reach or maintain a certain BEE rating,"
Kruger said.
"The other reason is that they have a duty to reflect the
national racial demographic within their workforce. So that is
why they may take race into account and we are saying no, those
two are not operational reasons when it comes to retrenching."
Telkom said it would consider qualifications and experience
in restructuring and underlined that employment equity - the
racial mix of its workforce - was only "one of the four criteria
that will be applied".
Telkom shares have gained more than 70 percent this year
after new management at the company, which is majority owned by
the government, tightened its belt and posted a profit.
