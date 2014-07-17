JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South Africa's Telkom SA
has agreed to suspend planned restructuring and job
cuts, one of the unions representing its workers said on
Thursday, delaying changes analysts say are necessary to revive
the struggling landline operator.
Telkom had said it planned to slash an undecided number of
jobs from a management layer that employees 2,650, as part of a
drive to bring down costs by 1 billion rand ($93 million)
annually for the next five years.
The Solidarity union, whose membership is made up mainly of
whites, initiated legal proceedings against Telkom last week
alleging the company would use race as a criterion for lay-offs.
"New criteria for the restructuring process will be tabled
and considered during a consultation process," Solidarity said
in a statement.
Telkom has said it would consider qualifications and
experience in restructuring and underlined that employment
equity - the racial mix of its workforce - was only "one of the
four criteria that will be applied".
Another union, the South Africa Communications Union (SACU),
said last week that it also intended to take Telkom to court
because it believed the company planned to cut as many as 9,000
jobs from its 19,000 payroll.
A third body, the Communications Workers Union, said it had
not received any word on the suspension.
