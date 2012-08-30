JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Thursday it would appeal a $55 million regulatory fine imposed for using its dominant market position to stifle potential competitors.

South Africa's competition regulator this month slapped Telkom with a lighter-than-expected fine of 449 million rand ($55 million) over a longstanding complaint it blocked competition from other network service providers.

Telkom said in a statement it had filed notice that it would appeal the ruling. It will have 40 days to file the appeal, it said. ($1 = 8.4218 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)