JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 South African fixed-line
operator Telkom SA said on Thursday it would appeal a
$55 million regulatory fine imposed for using its dominant
market position to stifle potential competitors.
South Africa's competition regulator this month slapped
Telkom with a lighter-than-expected fine of 449 million rand
($55 million) over a longstanding complaint it blocked
competition from other network service providers.
Telkom said in a statement it had filed notice that it would
appeal the ruling. It will have 40 days to file the appeal, it
said.
($1 = 8.4218 South African rand)
