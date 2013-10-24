MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 South African fixed-line operator Telkom SA said on Thursday it had suspended its chief financial officer due to an investigation into allegations made against him.
CFO Jacques Schindehutte had been suspended as of Thursday, the company said, adding Deon Fredericks will serve as acting CFO until the disciplinary process is finished. It did not give any details about the allegations or the investigation. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.