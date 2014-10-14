JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's Telkom SA will cut an unspecified number of management staff by the end of this month, the fixed line operator said on Tuesday, pushing ahead with a restructuring plan that has been opposed by organised labour.

"The intention of the Telkom turnaround strategy is to secure the future commercial sustainability of the business," the company said in a statement.

Telkom spokesman Pynee Chetty declined to give the number of jobs being cut when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)