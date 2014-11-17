UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa's Telkom SA has laid off 406 managers, the chief executive of the fixed-line operator said on Monday, following months of wrangling with unions over restructuring.
Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said this in a conference call following the release of Telkom's first-half earnings. The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff competition from mobile operators. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.