JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa's Telkom SA has laid off 406 managers, the chief executive of the fixed-line operator said on Monday, following months of wrangling with unions over restructuring.

Chief Executive Sipho Maseko said this in a conference call following the release of Telkom's first-half earnings. The company has been on a drive to cut costs and boost earnings as demand for fixed-line services falls due to stiff competition from mobile operators. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)