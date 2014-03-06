BRIEF-Hisem to buy equipments worth 21 bln won
* Says it will buy semiconductor test equipments worth 21 billion won to expand production capacity
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 South African fixed-line phone operator Telkom SA SOC Ltd said on Thursday it is in talks with MTN Group about sharing each others networks, a move that could save both firms money.
Telkom, under Chief Executive Sipho Maseko, is in the middle of a turnaround plan that include selling underperforming assets, slashing jobs and finding cost-effective ways to run the money-losing mobile phone unit.
Using MTN's extensive wireless network is expected to save Telkom money that would have been used to build its own infrastructure for its recently formed mobile phone unit.
Telkom launched a mobile unit in 2011 in a bid to offset a decline in revenues from traditional telephony but the business is struggling to win a share of the market dominated by MTN and Vodacom Group.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5 percent shortly after the news before settling at 2.1 percent higher at 32.87 rand by 1320 GMT. MTN gained 1.6 percent to 202.70 rand.
For MTN, the deal would allow it to piggyback on Telkom's vast high speed optic-fibre fixed-line network to cope with surging data traffic as more and more of its customers switch to smartphones and tablets.
MTN, Africa biggest wireless phones operator, suffered a drop revenue from its home market as it reported full-year results this week, citing tough competition.
Telkom did not say how much it, or MTN, could save if the talks were successful. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
* Says it will buy semiconductor test equipments worth 21 billion won to expand production capacity
TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, mainly taking cues from overseas markets, but continued their choppy trading as investors await fresh economic data. The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,773.76 as of 0142 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while the Nasdaq climbed 1.2 percent to a record high overnight a