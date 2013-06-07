BRIEF-Central China Land Media unit to set up unit in Kyrgyzstan; announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says its wholly owned Henan-based unit plans to set up a unit in Kyrgyzstan, named as Culture Exchange Center of Central Plain
JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South Africa's Times Media Group plans to sell its 51 shareholding in Map Integration Technologies to TomTom Africa for 37.49 million rand ($3.75 million).
The proceeds will be used for future acquisitions that are more aligned to its core business, Times Media said on Friday.
The group owns the 51 percent stake through its subsidiary New Holland Publishing.
($1 = 9.9917 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Says its wholly owned Henan-based unit plans to set up a unit in Kyrgyzstan, named as Culture Exchange Center of Central Plain
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, then capped the feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The U.S. judge overseeing a blockbuster case over self-driving car technology suggested Uber could face an injunction if a key Uber executive does not testify for fear of exposing himself to criminal prosecution, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.