By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, July 24 South Africa aims to force
cigarette companies to sell products in plain packets by next
year, despite an ongoing World Trade Organisation (WTO)
investigation into Australia's ban on tobacco branding, the
health minister said on Thursday.
South Africa, New Zealand, France, India and Britain are all
considering adopting standardised packaging on tobacco products
but the African country hadn't previously given a timeframe.
Opponents of the law, who say it is heavy-handed and an
invitation to counterfeiters, had hoped other countries would
hold off from following Australia's example pending a WTO case
addressing complaints by tobacco-producing countries.
"I am not even sure we can wait for that WTO decision. We
can start making preparations now," South African Health
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Reuters.
"I want it as soon as possible but realistically and most
probably it would be next year," said Motsoaledi, a former
smoker who quit in his final year of medical studies more than
three decades ago.
Since late 2012, tobacco products in Australia can only be
sold in drab, olive-coloured packets that look more like
military or prison issue, with brands printed in small fonts.
The WTO put together a panel on May 5 to judge on a dispute
between Australia and tobacco lobbies who say the legislation is
a barrier to trade and restricts intellectual property.
The panel has six months to make its ruling but the dispute
could drag on for many more months or even years if countries
appeal or disagree over the level of compliance.
As well as its huge importance for the global tobacco
industry, the case could have implications in other sectors, as
some public health advocates see potential for plain packaging
laws to extend into areas such as alcohol and unhealthy foods.
South Africa already has bold health warnings on packaging
and has banned smoking in many public places but health experts
want tougher restrictions, including a ban on puffing in cars
when travelling with children under the age of 12 years.
"We are losing gains we've made in the last decade and it is
imperative we implement plain packaging," said Priscilla Reddy,
a professor at the Human Sciences Research Council in Cape Town.
"It is the only and obvious route to better public health,
particularly among youth," Reddy added.
The World Health Organisation estimates that in 2012 tobacco
killed six million people worldwide, 600,000 of whom were
non-smokers killed by inhaling smoke passively.
Motsoaledi said he expected a fight from the tobacco
industry but remained undaunted.
"They are going to be very vocal and kick dust and we are
prepared to fight," he said.
