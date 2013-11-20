CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold miners, materials shares
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South Africa will introduce an unpopular road toll in the Johannesburg metro area on Dec. 3, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Wednesday, putting the government on track for a clash with its labour union allies who have opposed the move.
The government says drivers should meet the cost of massive upgrades to Africa's busiest road network, which have left a debt of more than $2 billion for the economy. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Updates toll, adds report on bomber's identity)
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.