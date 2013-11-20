JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South Africa will introduce an unpopular road toll in the Johannesburg metro area on Dec. 3, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said on Wednesday, putting the government on track for a clash with its labour union allies who have opposed the move.

The government says drivers should meet the cost of massive upgrades to Africa's busiest road network, which have left a debt of more than $2 billion for the economy. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)