CAPE TOWN May 20 South Africa's government said
on Wednesday it would cut road toll charges on highways in the
economic hub of Johannesburg by 50 percent after more than a
year of public pressure.
The widely unpopular electronic levies, known as e-tolls,
fuelled public anger and strained relations between President
Jacob Zuma's African National Congress and COSATU, the labour
federation that is in an alliance with the ruling party.
"In the current form, the system places disproportionate
burden on the low and middle-income households," said Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"This new dispensation demonstrates that we are a listening
and caring government."
The levies were meant to go towards repaying a $2 billion
loan used to finance upgrades to part of Africa's busiest road
network, where about 750,000 kilometres of roads faced a
maintenance backlog of 197 billion rand.
Vehicles using the city's busy highways were tolled
electronically by over-hanging gantries.
There will be no amnesty to drivers who had not been paying
as they would be required to pay upon renewal of the vehicle
licences, while public transport vehicles such as buses and
minivan taxis would remain exempt from the charges, he said.
The national road agency, Sanral, was downgraded by rating
agencies as it struggled to implement the user-pay system
initiated in December, 2013.
But the system has been plagued by non-compliance and
protests by civil society, including COSATU.
Ramaphosa denied the move was a ploy by the ruling party to
garner favour with voters ahead of municipal elections in 2016.
"This is not about elections, it is about delivering a
better life for our people," Ramaphosa said.
